Open access: the saviour for Chinese journals?
Discussing the announcement that the Chinese government is going to crack down on poor quality journals, a Nature editorial puts forward the welcome view that moving towards open access might be the best approach for Chinese publishers:
"The best opportunity to revive Chinese publishing, whether in Chinese or English, probably lies in an open-access platform — increasingly popular in Western journals. Many Chinese journals already charge authors a publication fee, so should be able to make a smooth transition to the open-access model, in which they are supported by fees rather than by subscription revenues."
