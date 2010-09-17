17 Sep 2010

Open access: the saviour for Chinese journals?

Discussing the announcement that the Chinese government is going to crack down on poor quality journals, a Nature editorial puts forward the welcome view that moving towards open access might be the best approach for Chinese publishers:

"The best opportunity to revive Chinese publishing, whether in Chinese or English, probably lies in an open-access platform — increasingly popular in Western journals. Many Chinese journals already charge authors a publication fee, so should be able to make a smooth transition to the open-access model, in which they are supported by fees rather than by subscription revenues."

Tags: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 